Aura Air unveils smart air purifiers, to expand retail footprint in India

Israel-based Aura Air has unveiled smart air purifiers equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) to provide real-time updates on the air quality index in both indoor and outdoor medium, and has drawn up plans to strengthen its presence in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

According to the company, the purifiers have successfully cleared clinical trials against the coronavirus and the company was in the process of obtaining approval from the Food and Drug Administration, US.

The company, in a statement here, claimed the device helps to monitor the indoor and outdoor air quality in real time through its inbuilt sensors.

''We believe that the Aura Air has entered the Indian market at a very interesting time especially when people understand the need to invest in a holistic air purification solution. Our products have been successful and validated in India...we are confident that individuals and companies will see value in our product...,'' company Managing Director Bharadwaj P V said.

The company was expanding its presence in the country by setting up a network of distributors and partners to spread the technology of Aura across customers in the country, he said.

Citing a report, the company said the domestic air purifier market was valued at USD 85 million in FY21 and was projected to breach USD 500 million by FY27.

The base variant of Aura Air is priced at Rs 37,500, Aura Business (enterprise solution) at Rs 48,500 and Aura Mini at Rs 13,000, the statement said.

