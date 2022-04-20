Left Menu

HDFC shares gain 2 pc

The company said that it will sell its 10 per cent stake to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ADIA for about Rs 184 crore.The stock of HDFC jumped 2.01 per cent to Rs 2,181.70 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:26 IST
HDFC shares gain 2 pc
HDFC Capital Image Credit: Linkedin/hdfc-capital
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of HDFC Ltd on Wednesday gained 2 per cent after the mortgage firm announced 10 per cent stake sale in its private equity arm HDFC Capital Advisors. The company said that it will sell its 10 per cent stake to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for about Rs 184 crore.

The stock of HDFC jumped 2.01 per cent to Rs 2,181.70 on BSE. During the day, it gained 2.32 per cent to Rs 2,188.40.

On NSE, it increased 2.09 per cent to Rs 2,185.

In terms of volume, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 54 lakh on NSE.

ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by USD 3 billion-HDFC Capital.

Set up in 2016, HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Funds 1, 2 and 3; and is aligned with the government's goal to increase housing supply and support the Pradhan MantriAwas Yojana - 'Housing for All' initiative, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

The funds managed by HDFC Capital provide long-term, flexible funding across the life cycle of affordable and mid-income housing projects, including early-stage funding, it said.

In addition, the funds will invest in technology companies such as fin-tech and clean-tech engaged in the affordable housing ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
4
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022