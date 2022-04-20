Supreme Court on Company Law - Compendium of Cases (1950-2021) - Another Landmark Publication by Aseem Chawla

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Aseem Chawla, a renowned practicing tax & business lawyer, has launched his new book, ''Supreme Court on Company Law'' (Compendium of Cases) (1950-2021), published jointly by Bloomsbury and Corporate Law Adviser. The Compendium brings together all the significant judgments rendered by the Supreme Court of India on matters arising under the Companies Act, 1913/1956/2013. Aseem Chawla's work will prove to be a useful tool for litigants, lawyers, judges, and the academic community. Compendium covers judgments from 1950 to 2021 and are available in three volumes. All judgments have been arranged in ascending order, beginning with the first volume, cataloged from 1950 onwards.

The book provides a complete understanding of the legalities involved in the chapter index and relevant paras within the judgment that have been highlighted for easy reference, as well as a nominal index, all of which add to its utilitarian quotient.

Mr. Chawla explains that, in these times, no writing or publication is complete unless it addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He further adds, “The Central Government has undertaken proactive steps in relation to the decriminalization of several provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and a high-powered committee has been constituted to look into numerous compliances enjoined, pursuant to the rules, to alleviate and provide some respite precipitated by the pandemic in the present challenged macro-economic situation. A balanced and rational outlook on compliances sought would help strike the right balance between corporate governance and the burden/cost of compliance.” Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India in his Foreword applauds the publication and termed it as “classic reflection of Aseem Chawla’s scholarship, passion for law, industry and meticulous preparation''. “This is a book that should find a place on the bookshelf of every busy practitioner, adjudicator and, all those, who wish to carry out an in-depth analysis, inter alia, of aspects swirling around the birth, functionality and demise of a company,” he added.

“While this publication was in press, the Supreme Court rendered another headline grabbing decision in Devas Case, affirming the NCLAT (Appellate Tribunal) decision, however, my publisher rightly reminded that my brief was to report the Apex Court decisions till the year 2021 and contained my effervescent enthusiasm. The above noted seminal decision and the path breaking judgement rendered in the case of Tata Consultancy Services Limited vs. Cyrus Investments Private Limited, both have been authored by Hon’bleMr. Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India and it is a matter of great privilege to have his encouraging Foreword to this Compendium,'' penned author in the note from curator’s desk.

This Compendium is a one-stop shop for all those looking for leading Judgements of the Supreme Court rendered during the period from 1950 to 2021 on all matters arising under the Companies Act, 193/1956/2013. In his descriptive testimonial, Hon’bleMr. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge, High Court of Delhi describes “the highlights and the quantity of material”. He explains, ''That the material that has been captured shows the meticulous effort that has gone into putting together the Compendium. The finest aspect of the Compendium is that it not only lists resolved instances, but it also relates to numerous company statutes passed over time, beginning with the Indian Companies Act of 1913. For the syllable of the compendium, it is a gold mine for attorneys, judges, academics, and researchers concerned in questions of corporate law.” Several new concepts also find a place in the 2013 enactment, such as One-Person Company, Independent Directors, Corporate Social Responsibility, Women Directors and filing of Class action suits by the shareholders. This Compendium puts together all the significant judgments rendered by the Supreme Court on matters arising under the Companies Act, 1913/1956/2013. The Compendium comes in three volumes covering judgments from 1950 till 2021. The judgements have been placed in ascending order, beginning from 1950, cataloged first volume onwards.

The book is available to purchase at www.claonline.in/sccl_2022.aspx About the Author Aseem Chawla, the curator of the publication is a well-known and accomplished lawyer, who is a Member of Bar Council of India and Fellow Chartered Accountant & certificate holder of “Comparative Tax Policy & Administration” from Harvard Kennedy School & “Vienna Certificate in Double Tax Treaties” from the Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria. He has several authorships to his credit, including the recent publication on the Indian contemporary tax landscape titled, “Finding a Straight Line Between Twists and Turns: Imperfect, yet Honest Reflections on the Indian Tax Landscape”, which has received encouragement from the leading international tax practitioners and Hon’ble Esteemed Members of judicial fora.

He is an accredited Trust & Estate Practitioner and Member of Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners, (STEP), UK. and is well regarded for estate planning, including advising large families & corporate houses on governance aspects.

He was nominated by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, as Non-Executive Independent Director of Board of one of the largest State-Owned General Insurance Companies.

About Corporate Law Adviser and CLAonline Corporate Law Adviser (CLA) is a 33 years old Fortnightly Journal on Corporate/SEBI/Insolvency and Business Laws. CLA along with CLAonline covers Latest Case Laws from Supreme Court, all High Courts, NCLT/NCLAT, SAT, Competition Commission, etc with unmatched head notes along with reference of Para numbers in the head note for easy reference and provides a complete digital online law library on Company/SEBI/Insolvency and Bankruptcy/FEMA/Competition and Other Laws since 1950.

