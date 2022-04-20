FM Sitharaman meets Netherlands counterpart

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Netherlands' counterpart Sigrid Kaag and exchanged views on the expected role of multilateral agencies for fast global recovery.

The meeting was held on the margins of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 here.

''Union Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman and Netherlands Finance Minister Mrs. @Rijksoverheid exchanged views on the expected role of multilateral fora to respond effectively with recalliberation of priorities concerning #development and #governance issues,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The ministers deliberated on the significant role of emerging market economies in providing cost-effective and innovative solutions to challenges faced by low income economies in the post-pandemic scenarios, it added.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman also met Suriname Minister of Finance Armand Achaibersing.

''Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reaffirmed India's commitment towards development of Suriname through #DevelopmentPartnership, technical assistance and grants,'' a separate tweet said.

Both sides endorsed the significance of continued cooperation between the two countries, including in various multilateral fora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)