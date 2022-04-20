JK bank gets cyber security certification

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has received the latest certification of prestigious ISO 27001:2013 from Intertek for being compliant with the best industry standards in terms of privacy and security protocols, the bank's spokesperson said. Intertek is a reputed London-based Total Quality Assurance provider.

According to the spokesperson, this information was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash.

Commending the bank's Information Security Department for achieving successful and value-added re-certification, Prakash said, ''By extending the scope of ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Services (ISMS) across IT domain of Bank and re-certifying with Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) level of 4 out of 5, we have ensured customer data privacy while significantly augmenting security of operations across our IT-enabled domains''.

Besides demonstrating our strict adherence to the globally recognised ISMS standards, we have also initiated a process comprising of various measures to ensure the bank’s compliance with all the regulatory requirements and enhance the availability, functionality and performance of digital services, he added.

The spokesperson said the bank’s secure technology practices have got ISO 27001:2013 re-certification for the next three years from the UK accredited company Intertek -- which tests, inspects and certifies the quality and safety of products, processes and systems within the contemporary international framework of Information Security Management System.

