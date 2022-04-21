Left Menu

United Airlines sees 2nd quarter profit, record revenue on booming travel demand

But the Chicago-based carrier reported a slightly larger-than-expected loss for the first quarter amid soaring fuel costs. United reported an adjusted loss of $4.24 per share for the quarter through March, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of $4.22 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 21-04-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 02:05 IST
United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday forecast a profit for the second quarter as it expects booming travel demand to generate the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. But the Chicago-based carrier reported a slightly larger-than-expected loss for the first quarter amid soaring fuel costs.

United reported an adjusted loss of $4.24 per share for the quarter through March, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of $4.22 per share, according to Refinitiv. The airline posted a loss of $7.50 per share a year ago, when the pandemic severely hit the travel industry. Revenue for the first quarter was $7.57 billion, compared with $3.2 billion a year ago, but that was lower than Wall Street estimates of $7.68 billion.

