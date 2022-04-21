PW Introduces Its New Website Converging Crucial Learning Resources for Students From 6th - 12th and Beyond

The new website will feature an important notes section, over 20 lakh questions for JEE and NEET, 800 sample papers, and much more Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India PW (PhysicsWallah), India’s most affordable and accessible ed-tech platform, has announced the launch of its brand new website with a slew of critical features and resources to enable best-in-class learning for students.

The new platform will house detailed notes for all subjects for classes 6th – 12th, covering 8,000 chapters, 800+ sample papers with detailed solutions, over ten reference books solutions and over 20 lakh video solutions for questions. Through its rich and diversified content, the website will cater to the CBSE board and multiple state boards, such as UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

To aid students in learning complex subjects and concepts, Physics Wallah will provide all NCERT solutions thoroughly explained by India’s top faculties. It will also feature a formula section for each subject – chemistry, maths, physics, and science – which will allow students to expand their knowledge base.

Also catering to higher education, the Physics Wallah website will offer 20 lakh questions for JEE and NEET along with 10-year previous questions for JEE, NEET, and BITSAT. Top-notch aptitude and reasoning questions will also be present on the website for students. The brand already provides easy access to books for JEE/NEET exams which are also available on Amazon.

Speaking on the new website, PW CEO Alakh Pandey, said, “Since its inception, Physics Wallah has been on a mission to deliver high-quality education to students across the country’s socio-economic landscape. Our new website is an extension of our belief that best-in-class education should be accessible to all. The vast repository of free resources for students, including reference books, class-wise worksheets, entrance exams, sample papers, etc., will help students prepare for competitive exams, boost their performance, and unlock exceptional learning outcomes.” The platform’s academic team has already uploaded over 40 JEE main previous year papers, NEET papers from 2014, and BITSAT papers from the past 15 years. To pave the road to success for its users, Physics Wallah has also introduced a revision series that aims to enhance students’ careers and prepare them for long-term success. Set to introduce learning material in 9 vernacular languages, Physics Wallah aims to offer affordable learning to 250 million students by 2025.

About PW Founded in 2014, PW (PhysicsWallah), the brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, strives to ensure that money should not be an obstacle in the path of achieving one's dreams. It prepares students for engineering and medical entrance examinations by affordably providing them with guidance from distinguished teachers. PW specializes in giving comprehensive lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PW app, and the website for students aspiring for NEET, JEE Mains. Having commenced operation as a YouTube channel by Alakh Pandey in 2014, PW has grown rapidly since its inception. During the pandemic in 2020, Alakh joined hands with Prateek Maheshwari to work on a technology solution for students by launching the PW app. The company currently boasts over 62 lakh subscribers on YouTube, with an impressive rating on its app.

For public relations and further inquiries drop a mail at pr@pw.live.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)