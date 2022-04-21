Converge App powered by Collegepond crosses 1 lakh downloads milestone!

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): The year 2022 saw the public release of the Converge App powered by Collegepond for students planning to study abroad. The App serves as an integrated platform for global education aspirants with multiple utilitarian features to facilitate the collegiate and career trajectory of students abroad.

Within just a few months of the App's release, Converge has witnessed an overwhelming response from the student community, with the App crossing the 1 lakh download milestone in record time. Positioned as a one-stop solution for students planning to study abroad, the Converge App covers every aspect of the student's journey from finding the right-fit university and course to applying to universities with several value-added benefits, securing an education loan to finance your studies, and more.

The App is a powerhouse of information, providing students with single-click access to resource articles and student experience vlogs. Moreover, the App's most popular features have been the Converge Groups and Mentor Connect, which allow students to directly engage and network with fellow aspirants and alumni. Talking about student engagement on the App, Suraj Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Collegepond, stressed that "Networking is a critical component of the study abroad experience, and students need to start early. The Converge App serves as a dedicated platform for students with global education ambitions to build and leverage their connections to expand their prospects abroad."

The Converge App is continually expanding its functionality, with recent additions being the UniDirect and Education Loan Assistance Modules. Students can now select from and apply to over 300 universities from top study abroad destinations directly from the Converge App in a time-saving and effective manner with exclusive value-added benefits like scholarships, application fee waivers on select programs/universities, etc. The App has also made the education loan process simple, allowing students to apply to top loan vendors with personalized assistance at each step of the loan process. The continual evolution of the App, keeping with student requirements and the latest tech makes Converge the go-to platform for every study abroad aspirant looking to make their global education easy!

