Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, while stock indexes fell as the market watched developments around Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. At 0754 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 76.22 to the U.S. dollar, hovering near levels seen before Feb. 24, when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 1.2% to 82.87 . Trading activity remains subdued compared with levels seen before Feb. 24, while movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls imposed in late February.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank's task was to limit rouble fluctuations. The central bank has imposed forex controls because it lost the ability to support the rouble through FX interventions after western sanctions froze nearly half of the country's reserves.

The rouble is set to find support from a record 3 trillion roubles ($38.4 billion) that companies are due to pay in taxes this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. To make the payments, some export-focused firms need to sell foreign currency. The rouble has potential to firm to 75 against the dollar, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.2% to 948.5 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% lower at 2,300 points.

($1 = 78.1250 roubles)

