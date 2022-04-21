Dr Binod Chaudhary among Forbes List of Wealthiest Billionaires 2022; Tops with USD 1.5 Billion

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman & Founder of CG Corp Global, a multi-dimensional conglomerate has retained his name on the Forbes billionaires list 2022. He has been part of this prestigious Forbes List since 2013. He is also the sole billionaire from Nepal alongside India in all of South Asia. Dr Binod Chaudhary's determination to expand his ancestral business across the globe has catapulted him into one of Nepal's most innovative changemakers. According to another prestigious global ratings list, The Hurun Global Rich List, Binod Chaudhary ranks at 1288, recently announced this March, 2022.

The wealth of Nepal's only dollar billionaire Dr Binod Chaudhary has strengthened from USD 1.4 billion last year to USD 1.5 billion this year, marking a growth of USD 100 million. His business portfolio comprises 160 companies, 123 brands present on five continents, and 27 countries with a workforce of more than 15,000 people. Dr Binod Chaudhary is also a central member of the Nepali Congress and a member of the House of Representatives and has been active in politics lately. In his own words, "It is indeed an honour for me to be part of the prestigious Forbes Billionaires list 2022. It has been my long-cherished dream to build a prosperous Nepal and building my nation into a burgeoning economy will bestow me with immense contentedness and a deep sense of fulfilment."

Dr Binod Chaudhary is the Chairman & Founder of CG Corp Global, a multi-dimensional conglomerate. His other business interests include education, hospitality, and financial services, which are among the 16 business verticals he runs within CG. Dr Binod Chaudhary is a global player in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and the brain behind Wai Wai, CG's iconic brand that earned him the epithet, "Noodle King". Dr Binod Chaudhary's drive and dedication are his inherent strengths. And contrary to popular belief, he proved an entrepreneur can do business in Nepal and still emerge a billionaire. According to the list, India is the third richest country in the world. India has 166 billionaires while neighbouring China has 539 billionaires. The United States with 735 billionaires is topping the list as the wealthiest nation across the globe. Elon Musk was the richest person in the world this year followed by Jeff Bezos and India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were also on the list of the World's Top Ten Billionaires.

