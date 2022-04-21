Left Menu

UP: Two killed, 8-yr-old boy seriously hurt in accident

Two people were killed while an eight-year-old boy left seriously injured when a truck hit their bicycle on Thursday. The truck driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle near the spot. The accident took place when Satnu along with his son and sister was on his way to visit a local doctor.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:38 IST
UP: Two killed, 8-yr-old boy seriously hurt in accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed while an eight-year-old boy left seriously injured when a truck hit their bicycle on Thursday. The incident took place on the Pilibhit-Basti national highway near Bharehta village, police said. The dead were identified as Satnu (42), a resident of Belwa Moti, and his sister Rekha (38). Satnu's minor son Vivek was seriously injured in the mishap. He is under treatment at the district hospital. The truck driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle near the spot. The truck was seized by the Isanagar police. The accident took place when Satnu along with his son and sister was on his way to visit a local doctor. While Rekha died on the spot, Satnu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the boy is critical. Isanagar police station incharge Arvind Pandey said efforts are on to identify and arrest the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022