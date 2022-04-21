UP: Two killed, 8-yr-old boy seriously hurt in accident

Two people were killed while an eight-year-old boy left seriously injured when a truck hit their bicycle on Thursday. The incident took place on the Pilibhit-Basti national highway near Bharehta village, police said. The dead were identified as Satnu (42), a resident of Belwa Moti, and his sister Rekha (38). Satnu's minor son Vivek was seriously injured in the mishap. He is under treatment at the district hospital. The truck driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle near the spot. The truck was seized by the Isanagar police. The accident took place when Satnu along with his son and sister was on his way to visit a local doctor. While Rekha died on the spot, Satnu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the boy is critical. Isanagar police station incharge Arvind Pandey said efforts are on to identify and arrest the driver.

