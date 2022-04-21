Left Menu

Two dead, 17 injured as bus overturns in MP's Chattarpur district

PTI | Chattarpur | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:17 IST
Two dead, 17 injured as bus overturns in MP's Chattarpur district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 17 injured on Thursday when their bus overturned near Hama village in the district, a police official said.

The victims were part of a marriage party and the bus was returning from Bada Malhera to Hama, Orccha Road police station in-charge Anand Singh Parihar said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital here. Matadeen Vishwkarma (45) and Ganesh Prajapti (18) died during treatment, the official said.

Another seriously injured person was sent to Gwalior for further treatment, while 16 others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police officer Parihar said.

Senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022