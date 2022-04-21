Tagbin designed Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): The Museum of Prime Ministers at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library by Tagbin is a marvelous display of the journey India has taken, through the lens of the various Prime Ministers through the eras. The Tagbin team, which consists of designers, project management consultants, and technology consultants, has designed a state-of-the-art display of the achievements of the Prime Ministers over the last 75 years.

The museum is the perfect amalgamation of history and art, with immersive digital technology bringing the words and lives of the Prime Ministers alive. On 14 April 2022, the Prime Minister- Narendra Modi, along with the Tagbin team, unveiled the museum for the masses to witness a new era of historical spectacle. 75 years of history in 7.5 hours

The museum houses 7.5 hours of immersive content and is a detailed walk-through of every Prime Minister's vision for the country. Revisiting the past is great for peeking into the future and knowing how the nation has been shaped by the previous leaders of the country. The entire museum is a spectacle to witness -- with an entrance that is adorned with a 3D printed National Emblem rotating in the air. To add to the appeal is an artistic mobile installation of Multiple Kinetic LED lights suspended from the ceiling. It immerses the onlooker in a kaleidoscope of patterns of the marvelous Tiranga and sets the mood for the rest of the visit, and leads people to the displays.

The museum is an immersive sensory experience and an accessible one at that. Each guest can choose their handheld audio device and select their preferred language; making it a truly 360 experience which consists of smart voice-overs, impressive visuals, and cutting-edge technology. The audio guide isn't just inclusive, it is also one of the most advanced audio guides made by the finest technologist in the country. The audio auto-syncs to the exhibits and helps people navigate the large expanse of the museum with indoor navigation.

Tagbin has paid attention to the micro-details. An IoT connected through MMS helps control exhibits, updates content, and sends health statuses and updates to take the utmost care of the visitor. The reception is embellished with a levitating image of the National Emblem while the logo of the Sangrahalaya shows multiple hands holding the dharma chakra -- symbolizing the nation and democracy.

A time machine has been installed to take the people back in time to help them relive the words of every Prime Minister. From the path-breaking speech by Prime Minister Nehru ('Tryst with Destiny') to a room dedicated to understanding the making of the constitution, the museum has it all. The museum re-connects the past by showcasing the in-depth lives of every Prime Minister so far and reconciles it with the future by displaying policies and amendments for the betterment of every citizen.

A team of tech professionals, a timeless journey This isn't Tagbin's first tryst with immersive technology-based museums, but it is one of its most ambitious projects. The company has pioneered a new standard for holographic displays in the country. It has built its reputation as "an experiential company that provides end-to-end experiential technology solutions to turn spaces into digital and interactive spaces".

The team comprises the finest technicians who are also self-described historic enthusiasts. They were inspired by each Prime Minister's footprint in the country over the last 75 years. The mark that every Prime Minister has left on the country has changed the course of the country, and the fact that they all hail from various backgrounds is an inspiration that took form when building the museum. The Museum of Prime Ministers is on the Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi, 110011. It is open to the public in the summer from 10 am to 6 pm. Accessibility for all has been ensured. Ramps along with free wheelchair access are available at all times in Buildings I and II. All lifts in the building can accommodate manual as well as motorized wheelchairs.

Tagbin's CEO and Design & Technology Consultant of this Sangrahalaya, Saurav Bhaik says "This is a first of its kind museum, with the most advanced Audio Guide system which acts as a personal tour guide on the journey. Visitors receive a headset and earphones in the kit. As the visitor walks, this multi-lingual audio guide, auto syncs with exhibits and assists in navigating through the museum. Visitors can even customize their tour according to their time and convenience." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

