Around 200 people in Ukraine's Mariupol are still waiting to evacuate on Thursday, says mayor

Around 200 people were waiting to evacuate from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday but no buses had arrived as of mid-afternoon, mayor Vadym Boichenko said at a briefing.

He said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control.

