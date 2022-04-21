Left Menu

Around 200 people in Ukraine's Mariupol are still waiting to evacuate on Thursday, says mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Around 200 people were waiting to evacuate from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday but no buses had arrived as of mid-afternoon, mayor Vadym Boichenko said at a briefing.

He said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control.

