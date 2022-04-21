Left Menu

DTC bus catches fire in Delhi’s Paharganj

A Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus caught fire on Thursday night in the Paharganj area of the city, fire officials said. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat. Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control at 2.25 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:55 IST
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire on Thursday night in the Paharganj area of the city, fire officials said. The officials stated that they received the information around 9.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat. Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control at 2.25 pm.

