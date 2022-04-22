Left Menu

Mexico's Volaris aims Los Angeles flights from new Felipe Angeles airport

The route between AIFA and Los Angeles International Airport will be an addition to the airline's current flights from Mexico City International Airport, the company said on Thursday. Volaris said it requested for the flight authorization on April 7 and expects to start operations in December this year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 08:56 IST
Mexico's Volaris aims Los Angeles flights from new Felipe Angeles airport

Mexico's Volaris is aiming international flights to Los Angeles from the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) north of Mexico City, which could make it the first national carrier to start an overseas route from the airport. The route between AIFA and Los Angeles International Airport will be an addition to the airline's current flights from Mexico City International Airport, the company said on Thursday.

Volaris said it requested for the flight authorization on April 7 and expects to start operations in December this year. The route's commencement, however, will rely on Mexico recovering its Category 1 air safety rating with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Volaris said.

The U.S. aviation authority in May 2021 had downgraded the country to a Category 2 rating — the lowest. That barred Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limited the ability of airlines to carry out marketing agreements with one another. The FAA and AIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022