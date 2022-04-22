IRB Infrastructure Trust completes Rs 243 crore fundraising

IRB Infrastructure Trust, the private InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers and Singapore-based sovereign fund GIC Affiliates, has completed total fundraising of Rs 243 crore. IRB Infrastructure Developers in a statement said that post fundraise, IRB and GIC affiliates will continue to hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively, in the InvIT.

IRB Infrastructure chairman and managing director Virendra D Mhaiskar said the funds will be utilised for the equity contribution in the 10th project that will form part of the Pvt InvIT.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has an asset base of Rs 61,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)