GreenCell Mobility Unveils 'NueGo' - First Pan-India Intercity Electric Mobility Coach Brand

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • 750 premium luxury AC e-Buses intercity & inter-state routes with coverage in over 75 cities • Phase 1 roll-out of 250 electric buses across 24 cities • 56,154 tons of CO2 zero tailpipe emissions avoided over lifetime of these buses GreenCell Mobility, today announced the brand name of the first pan-India inter-city electric mobility coach brand in the city. ‘NueGo’ is aimed at the new age traveler and is India’s first intercity Electric Mobility bus brand with initial plans of having services across 24 cities. The company announced its plans for roll-out of 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern & Western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities. The company will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh and 200 electric buses transiting through Delhi NCR. The bus services offering will be available across major cities in the country. The gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons while through the company 4,125 new jobs will be created. The company through its offering will be electrifying approximately 28,000 kms across the country in the first year of operations. GreenCell Mobility has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in India, making it a leading B2G player in the e-mobility segment. By transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell envisions to become one-of-the-most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platform globally. Speaking on the brand promise, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo as a brand is committed to serving global citizens of India by ensuring every stage of their journey feels nothing less than ‘world class’. The brand promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience, while ensuring a safer and greener ride; we’re here to elevate the customer’s experience.” Electric bus adoption has gained traction in India and multiple cities with state governments having embarked on the journey of electrifying their bus-based transport system. This has been further accelerated by the Government of India’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Phase - II scheme. About GreenCell Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell) has been set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India’s strong push for electrification of transportation in India. GreenCell has been promoted by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of India’s pioneering climate impact fund. EverSource Capital is an equal joint venture between Everstone Group, one of Asia’s premier investment groups with assets in excess of US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate impact investments and green infrastructure and venture capital; and Lightsourcebp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects. GreenCell is building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses and delivering the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain. For more information, please visit www.greencellmobility.com.

