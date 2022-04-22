Left Menu

Ganja seized from Kerala-bound train

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:27 IST
Ganja seized from Kerala-bound train
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway police on Friday said they have seized 12 kg of ganja aboard the Dhanbad-Alleppey Express which arrived here.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off that the narcotic was being smuggled to Kerala by rail. The contraband was found in some bags left behind near the lavatory, the police said.

But, no arrest was made, they said adding that investigation was begun to find the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022