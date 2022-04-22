Ganja seized from Kerala-bound train

Railway police on Friday said they have seized 12 kg of ganja aboard the Dhanbad-Alleppey Express which arrived here.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off that the narcotic was being smuggled to Kerala by rail. The contraband was found in some bags left behind near the lavatory, the police said.

But, no arrest was made, they said adding that investigation was begun to find the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)