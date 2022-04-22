Left Menu

10 injured in head-on collision between bus, truck in Jharkhand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST
At least 10 tourists were injured in a head-on collision between a bus carrying tourists and a truck in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened at Kenjhiya Valley on the Ormanjhi-Gola road, a state highway connecting NH-23 and NH-33 within the limits of Rajrappa police station of the district.

The tourist bus, carrying 56, passengers was on its way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Balangir in Odisha when it collided head-on with the truck, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ramgarh, Kishore Kumar Rajak, said.

The police, with the help of locals, rescued the tourists stranded inside the bus.

The injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh.

