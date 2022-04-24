Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will cast a vote in support next week of top management at German drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said on Sunday.
Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German AGMs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Bayer
- Bayer AG
- German
- Werner Baumann
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beats Augsburg 1-0
Soccer-Villarreal believe in their chances against Bayern, says Emery
Norway names new defence minister
Norway extends Lithuania troop deployment until August, ministry says
Soccer-Bayern won't play badly twice against Villarreal, Nagelsmann promises