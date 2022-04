Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will cast a vote in support next week of top management at German drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said on Sunday.

Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German AGMs.

