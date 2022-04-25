Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 516 points

Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 516.55 points and Nifty by 168.40 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 516.55 points and Nifty by 168.40 points. At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 516.55 points or 0.90 per cent at 56,680.60.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,003.60, at 9:35 am, down by 168.40 points or 0.98 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

