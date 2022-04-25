Five railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported - state rail company
Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.
Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.
