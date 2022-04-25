Kejriwal says building collapse in Delhi 'very sad', monitoring situation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the collapse of a building in the citys Satya Niketan area is very sad and that he is monitoring the situation.A three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Satya Niketan area, trapping five labourers under the rubble.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the collapse of a building in the city's Satya Niketan area is ''very sad'' and that he is monitoring the situation.
A three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Satya Niketan area, trapping five labourers under the rubble. All of them were rescued after an over three-hour-long operation and rushed to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said.
''This accident (building collapse) is very sad. The district administration is engaged in the relief and rescue work. I am receiving information related to the incident,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
A senior fire official said according to preliminary inquiry, it seems that the building was old and not in a good condition to undergo renovation.
