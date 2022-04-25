Polish minister calls on air traffic controllers to accept pay deal

Poland's infrastructure minister on Monday called on air traffic controllers to accept an offer on pay and conditions, as talks resumed in a bid to stop mass flight cancellations in May. Disruption to flights could start on May 1, the day after the end of the notice period for air traffic controllers who chose to quit rather than accept new working regulations they say threaten safety. The action could affect not only flights to and from Poland but also those passing through Polish airspace.

"The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) is proposing pay like before COVID-19, when air traffic was 30% higher," Andrzej Adamczyk told a parliamentary subcommittee. "We believe that what PANSA has proposed is...a far reaching concession on our part."

According to the Polish air traffic controllers' union, 180 out of 206 controllers working in Warsaw chose to resign rather than accept new working conditions. Forty-four of the 180 have already left, and the notice period for the remaining 136 ends on April 30. Among proposals seen as unacceptable by the union are a cut in air traffic controllers' pay, an increase from eight to 12 in the maximum number of hours they can work in a shift and the possibility for controllers to work alone.

Adamczyk said that questions about safety had been resolved before Easter and that only the issues of pay and working time were left outstanding. However, union spokeswoman Anna Glaubicz-Garwolinska rejected this. "The safety procedure and agreement has not been signed by our side because we believe all the procedures should be included in the work regulations as well as in the ethical code," Glaubicz-Garwolinska said.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller said earlier on Monday the union's demands would mean that the average salary of an air traffic controller in Warsaw would amount to about 80,000 zlotys ($18,472.34) per month, compared to around 33,000 now. Air traffic controllers say that their remuneration is being misrepresented and that only those with decades of experience earn 33,000 gross per month. ($1 = 4.3308 zlotys)

