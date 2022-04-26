Mexico's Alfa posts Q1 net profit increase, ups EBITDA guidance

Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday posted a first-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion pesos ($217 million), up 38% compared with the same period a year earlier, lifted by high industry margins at its chemicals subsidiary Alpek.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 21% to 13.2 billion pesos ($664 million). The company raised its EBITDA guidance for the year to $2.283 billion, up from $1.949 billion. Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food and telecommunications, increased 24.8% to 86.03 billion pesos during the first three months of 2022.

The company attributed its higher profits to increased margins from Alpek's principal products of polyester, polypropylene and expandable polystyrene. Alfa said that its telecoms unit Axtel, which it is trying to sell, was "maintaining active conversations with interested parties to evaluate potential associations in certain parts of the business to capitalize on attractive market opportunities."

In the first quarter of last year, Alfa posted a 3.1 billion peso profit. ($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)