China stocks end lower as Beijing races to battle COVID

China stocks closed lower on Tuesday, extending losses after hitting two-year lows in the previous session, as rising cases in Beijing further clouded growth prospects for the world's second-largest economy. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.8% lower at 3,784.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 2,886.43 points.

** Three-quarters of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. ** "This week, market attention will likely shift from Shanghai to Beijing, as a worsening COVID-19 situation in China's capital city could have a more profound influence on the future path of zero-COVID strategy," said Nomura in a note.

** Analysts also worried that larger scale of outbreaks and China's adherence to zero-COVID policy would further disrupt supply chains, cloud growth outlook and dent investor sentiment. ** China should attach great importance to the economic impact from domestic and external factors that have exceeded expectations, Premier Li Keqiang said, adding that policy measures that have already been drawn up need to be implemented in the first half to stabilise jobs, prices and fundamentals.

** According to Nomura, there are 46 cities that are currently implementing full or partial lockdowns, or some kinds of district-based control measures, taking up 24.3% of China's population and 35.1% of China's GDP. ** Real estate developers rose 1.2% as several Chinese developers attended talks with China's central bank last week to discuss the sale of distressed assets and other ways to support the sector that has been battered by defaults, sources said.

** The energy sub-index slumped 3.5%, with coal tumbling 4.2% as the prolonged Shanghai lockdown stoked fears about global demand outlook. ** Brokers plunged 4.4% on poor Q1 earnings by some firms in the industry amid a weak capital market.

** Semiconductors and new energy shares closed down 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

