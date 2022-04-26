VMware announces the expansion of vRealize Cloud Management Services in India to power SaaS-Based Multi-Cloud Management

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VMware, Inc. (VMW) today announced the availability of VMware vRealize Cloud Management Services in India. This will enable Indian enterprises to accelerate their SaaS-based Multi-Cloud Management. Today App Developers, DevSecOps Platform teams, IT and Security Operators have the freedom to choose between different cloud services to enhance customers' experience. Managing cloud workloads can give rise to complexities, making it difficult to manage app deployment, security, provisioning cost, and operations for these distributed clouds. Inclusive of CloudHealth by VMware, vRealize Cloud Management has empowered thousands of customers with consistent deployment and operations of apps, infrastructure, and platform services across multi-cloud. It has helped customers enhance agility, efficiencies and accelerate innovation while managing cost, security and governance across clouds. With this expansion in India, vRealize Cloud Management services are now available in 10 regions globally, US West, US East, Brazil, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan and India. Customers can take advantage of minimal latency and local data hosting to comply with performance standards and data residency laws. "No matter where enterprises are in their cloud journey, vRealize Cloud Universal solution brings consistency and speed in managing all types of clouds and enables organizations to adapt, respond, and innovate on the go," said Pradeep Nair, Vice President and Managing Director, VMware India. "We want to empower our customers to build, operate and secure applications anywhere in a multi-cloud environment by choice of deployment options that best meet their business requirements - both on-premises and in the cloud." "By adopting a cloud operating model, enterprises can fully reap the benefits of all that multi-cloud has to offer," said, Sangeeta Giri, Senior Director, Cloud Management APJ, VMware. "VMware provides industry-leading, modern multi-cloud management solutions that enable our customers to consistently manage cost, security, performance and delivery across all types of clouds, thereby helping acceleration of application innovation, maximizing efficiency, and mitigating risk."

VMware vRealize® Cloud Universal™ VMware values the importance of flexibility and choice of customers in the multi-cloud SaaS world. VMware vRealize® Cloud Universal™ is a multi-cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) multi-cloud management suite built to accelerate cloud adoption by combining on-premises and SaaS capabilities for automation, operations, log analytics, network visibility, cost optimization, security and compliance into one license. It gives the flexibility to deploy on-premises or SaaS interchangeably without reinvesting for a consistent hybrid and multi-cloud management experience. The flexible licensing and delivery models enable organizations to move at their own pace, helping them to become more agile, scalable, and efficient. For over 20 years, VMware has powered essential business applications worldwide. Thousands of organizations have built and run more than 85 million workloads on VMware, and more than five million developers build apps on VMware technology. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

