Shrey Karia's EPITOME JUHU opens doors on the April 24, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Epitome, a new global dining lounge, made its debut in Juhu this Sunday. The brand Epitome is a pure vegetarian lounge that has its presence in Dubai and Lower Parel, Mumbai and now is set to entice diners in Juhu. The launch of Epitome glittered with many famous Bollywood celebs, all seen out together after a very long time. Famous B-town faces likes Shweta Rohira (Salman Khan's Sister), Smita Thackeray, Tanya Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Vishal Kotian, Heena Panchal, Akansha Puri, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Simran Sachdeva, Talat Aziz, Raai Laxmi, Sonali Sheygal, Rohit Sharma and many more were spotted in the event.

The lounge is located in the constantly developing suburb of Juhu and offers a vast vegetarian and vegan menu. The menu is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of customer base, and with its unique twists and modern cooking methods, one can expect nothing short of food that tantalises your tastebuds with its elevated flavours. Epitome Juhu is a 350-seat restaurant that one can walk into anytime post 11 am. A few must try dishes are the Veg Kheema Pav, Pindi Chole, Epitome Special Avocado Tikka Masala, and Avocado Pani Puri. Akshay Nayar, the Head Chef, designed the pure-vegetarian menu consisting of 7 different cuisines, keeping in mind the tastes of Jain, vegan and vegetarian palates. With a special kids menu as well as popular Asian and Lebanese dishes, Epitome gives you the finest of all the cuisines it serves.

Epitome is an ode to the beautiful Roman era with gothic elements to marvel at! The interiors are designed by ace designer Sumessh Menon, bringing to you murals, statues and everything symbolic of the Gothic era. Shrey has introduced a new concept to the lounge and bar industry with his innovative idea of providing a comfortable menu option for vegetarians who love to explore liquor but are a little uncomfortable with the non-veg menu and are much more appreciative of a vegetarian kitchen.

