Streamlining and strengthening of ADR Imperative for Ease of Justice

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The challenges faced by the existing framework and ecosystem of Arbitration and Mediation were discussed during the National Conference on Ease of Justice in India. The conference was organized by the ASSOCHAM National Council for Arbitration and Mediation in collaboration with Jupitice Justice Technologies. The event focused on exploring the future of Arbitration, Mediation, and Conciliation along with comprehending the importance of innovative solutions to streamline the justice delivery system in India. The event marked the presence of Hon'ble Justice (Retd.) Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India along with other dignitaries from the justice sector.

Hon'ble Justice (Retd.) J.R Midha, Former Judge, Delhi High Court; Adv. KK Sharma (Chairman, ASSOCHAM); Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice Justice Technologies, Dr. Ashok Haldia, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Task Force Chair for Accounting Standards; and Basudev Mukherjee (Assistant Secretary-General, ASSOCHAM), were among the keynote speakers of the conference. While speaking on the ease of justice in India, Justice Dipak Misra underscored that it is imperative to understand that enhancing the ease of justice is directly proportional to enhancing the ease of living. "It is essential that we promote the culture of settlement across family, insurance, commercial, health, and other disputes for enhancing the ease of justice," said Justice Misra.

Expressing his views on streamlining and strengthening the ADR ecosystem in India through the use of technology, Aggarwal pressed for the need of introducing a paradigm shift in the existing justice delivery system through the intervention of technology. "The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism holds the potential to transform the entire justice system and take the burden off the judiciary. However, to maximise its efficiency, we need to develop some technological solutions that could meet the evolving needs of various stakeholders in the justice sector. We must conceptualise and build a digital infrastructure that can bring a fundamental change in how justice is being perceived in our country," noted Aggarwal.

He further added, "The ease of justice in India lies in the amalgamation of ADR mechanisms and technology. The mission is to change the idea of justice from being a place to a service. We have to build trust among people by overcoming the underlying structural, behavioural, and operational challenges, which is possible only through technology." Justice JR Midha also apprised the participants of the benefits of ADR for ease of justice in India. He noted that delays in judicial procedures also affect the economy of our country. He further suggested that India also needs to push for a fully-developed ADR ecosystem like other countries.

Adv. GP Madaan, Managing Partner, Madaan Law Offices; Adv. Venket Rao, Founder and Managing Partner, Intygrat Law Offices; Gagan Puri, Managing Director - Disputes and Investigations, Alvarez & Marsal India; Michael Dias, Secretary, The Employers Association, Delhi; and CA Deepa Agarwal, Member, ASSOCHAM National Council for Company Law also participated in the event. Born out of the core issues of 5 billions people not having access to justice, long delays and higher resolution cost, Jupitice was formed in the year 2019 to leverage the domain expertise built over 12 years. Jupitice has designed and created the World's First "Private Digital Court" for Private Justice System to resolve disputes Online.

Aggarwal found three major drawbacks in the Private Justice System, one there is no global address like Traditional Court where one knows where to go to file one's dispute, secondly relating to how to find ADR Practitioners such as Arbitrators, Conciliators, Mediators etc. and the last but not the least relating to digitalization of Private Justice System. This led to the creation of Jupitice - a Private Digital Court under the Private Justice System. Digital Mirror of Traditional Court transformed digitally with Ultra-Advanced Digital Infrastructure & First Class Services and powered by complete digital justice Eco-system, "As A Service Than A Place" to provide Arbitration, Conciliation Mediation Services etc. All Online, from the comforts of your home or place anytime, anywhere from any device just like going to the Court but MINUS its pain points. Launched in May 2021, Jupitice has taken up about 6000 cases so far!

