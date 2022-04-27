Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 400 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 400.42 points and Nifty by 132.80 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:07 IST
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 400 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 400.42 points and Nifty by 132.80 points. At 9:45 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 400.42 points or 0.70 per cent at 56,956.19.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,068.00, at 9:45 AM, down by 132.80 points or 0.77 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022