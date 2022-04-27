China stocks rebound from 2-year lows as yuan stabilises

China stocks rebounded from two-year lows on Wednesday, despite falls in most Asian markets, as robust March industrial profit data and a pause in the yuan's tumble eased some concerns about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% by the lunch break, after touching its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.1%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%. ** Asian shares broadly weakened amid a global stock sell-off.

** Sentiment in China was lifted by data showing profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, despite the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war. ** Meanwhile, China's securities regulator said it would guide mutual funds to adhere to the concept of "long-term investment" and play a role in stabilising markets.

** Also aiding the market, China's yuan stabilised against a strengthening dollar following sharp falls in recent weeks. ** However, Xia Chun, chief economist at Yintech Investment Holdings, a Chinese wealth manager, said China's stock market still faced pressure from geopolitical tensions, and economic threat from the COVID outbreaks.

** "The most effective measure to support the market is to alter current anti-virus measures," Xia said, referring to the country's tough zero-COVID policy. ** Authorities in capital Beijing raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. Also, China's military condemned the United States after a U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

** China's tech-focused STAR Market and start-up board ChiNext rebounded following sharp falls recently. ** Metal stocks and new energy shares jumped more than 3% each, but property stocks remained bearish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)