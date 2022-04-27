Left Menu

China stocks rebound from 2-year lows as yuan stabilises

China stocks rebounded from two-year lows on Wednesday, despite falls in most Asian markets, as robust March industrial profit data and a pause in the yuan's tumble eased some concerns about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:54 IST
China stocks rebound from 2-year lows as yuan stabilises
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rebounded from two-year lows on Wednesday, despite falls in most Asian markets, as robust March industrial profit data and a pause in the yuan's tumble eased some concerns about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% by the lunch break, after touching its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.1%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%. ** Asian shares broadly weakened amid a global stock sell-off.

** Sentiment in China was lifted by data showing profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, despite the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war. ** Meanwhile, China's securities regulator said it would guide mutual funds to adhere to the concept of "long-term investment" and play a role in stabilising markets.

** Also aiding the market, China's yuan stabilised against a strengthening dollar following sharp falls in recent weeks. ** However, Xia Chun, chief economist at Yintech Investment Holdings, a Chinese wealth manager, said China's stock market still faced pressure from geopolitical tensions, and economic threat from the COVID outbreaks.

** "The most effective measure to support the market is to alter current anti-virus measures," Xia said, referring to the country's tough zero-COVID policy. ** Authorities in capital Beijing raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. Also, China's military condemned the United States after a U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

** China's tech-focused STAR Market and start-up board ChiNext rebounded following sharp falls recently. ** Metal stocks and new energy shares jumped more than 3% each, but property stocks remained bearish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022