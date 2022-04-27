Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:55 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 12,192 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid a weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 112 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 12,192 per quintal in 16,020 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022