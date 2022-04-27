Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 12,192 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid a weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 112 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 12,192 per quintal in 16,020 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)