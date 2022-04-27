Lupin appoints Diana Amador-Toro as Senior VP for Global Compliance

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has appointed Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President for Global Compliance.

Amador-Toro will be responsible for leading the company's global compliance function including training, internal audit, and investigations.

She will be based in Lupin's Somerset office in New Jersey, USA.

''Quality is one of the most critical pillars of our organisation, and we are delighted to have a leader with Diana's experience and track record of excellence come on board. We are confident that Diana's passion for quality and developing talent will make a significant difference in our efforts to achieve the highest standards of quality and compliance,'' Lupin's CEO Vinita Gupta said in a statement.

Amador-Toro has more than 38 years of field experience in US FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA).

She previously served in two leadership positions in ORA as the New Jersey District Director and as the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations Division I Director.

