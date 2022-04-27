Left Menu

Lupin appoints Diana Amador-Toro as Senior VP for Global Compliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:19 IST
Lupin appoints Diana Amador-Toro as Senior VP for Global Compliance
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has appointed Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President for Global Compliance.

Amador-Toro will be responsible for leading the company's global compliance function including training, internal audit, and investigations.

She will be based in Lupin's Somerset office in New Jersey, USA.

''Quality is one of the most critical pillars of our organisation, and we are delighted to have a leader with Diana's experience and track record of excellence come on board. We are confident that Diana's passion for quality and developing talent will make a significant difference in our efforts to achieve the highest standards of quality and compliance,'' Lupin's CEO Vinita Gupta said in a statement.

Amador-Toro has more than 38 years of field experience in US FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA).

She previously served in two leadership positions in ORA as the New Jersey District Director and as the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations Division I Director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022