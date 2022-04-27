Pune gets its first 'Time lapse imaging Embryoscope' - a cutting edge technology at DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/ATK): Maharashtra's Punde witnessed the launch of Time Lapse Imaging system - Embryoscope machine at DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center for the first time in the city. This Time Lapse Imaging system - Embryoscope machine was inaugurated by one of India's most renowned computer scientist, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Dr Vijay Bhatkar. The Embryoscope machine provides advanced technology at low cost for the first time in India. This unique center offers treatments custom designed for different individuals and offers the best possible chance of pregnancy through its IVF Lab and advanced 3D endoscopy operating system. This one-of-a-kind Time Lapse Imaging technology increases the chances of pregnancy, safely and efficiently. Present at the launch were Dr Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer of DPU, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Chief & Head of IVF Centre, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan & Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee, Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Dr PD Patil, Chancellor of DPU & Dr NJ Pawar, Vice Chancellor of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune.

Over the years, the Dr DY Patil Group, with its commitment and dedication, has earned the reputation of being a provider of the highest quality education and healthcare. Established in 1996, Dr DY Patil Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune is the largest private multispecialty care, teaching and research hospital in the state, spread over an area of 8,27,702 sq ft. Its excellent amenities and services make it exceptional among the other hospitals in the city. The hospital under the aegis of its Chancellor, Dr PD Patil, endeavors to make healthcare available to the masses and has all specialties under one roof. It has built its reputation on the pillars of ethics, honesty and transparency. Its excellent amenities and services make it exceptional among the other hospitals in the city. The hospital houses many other firsts - Asia's first 3 Tesla - Vida MRI scanner, the first MRI scanner with Biometric Technology, and a Fourth Generation Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot, among others. Spearheaded by Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, who is the Medical Director and Chief of DPU IVF and Endoscopy center with decades of experience and excellence in the field of Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and her team of expert clinicians Dr Rajendra Shitole and Dr Bushra Khan are poised to create and bring to life, miracles every day in this center. Dr JS Bhawalkar is the dean of Dr DY Patil Medical College & Research Centre.

Speaking on the launch, Chancellor of DPU Hon. Dr PD Patil said that "We are immensely proud to launch Pune's first Embryoscope machine with Time Lapse Imaging - a cutting edge technology for fertility treatment. The center is built to focus on experience, expertise and technology and with our team of renowned doctors we deliver medical brilliance and personalized care with robust quality standards to our patients. We at DPU strive to achieve excellence in medical care by using modern medical technology." Dr Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Society, said "This is a great initiative by the DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center to deliver quality care to patients through innovative tools and techniques in a focused manner. The first-of-its-kind Time Lapse Imaging system in Pune will make the center a thought leader in the medical industry and ensure positive results."

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Dr Vijay Bhatkar said, "Medical science is always striving to make innovative technologies that positively impact society. I am very impressed by the way how DPU is a pioneer in bringing great technology to the city. The Time Lapse Imaging system significantly focuses on improving live birth rates and reducing early pregnancy loss rates. Medical science has to combine its expertise with technology to bring anything into life these days, and nothing is possible without technology. My best wishes to DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center and its staff to implement such an innovative product and bring a change to humankind." Some of the other advanced technologies that the center has incorporated are assisted hatching of blastocyst to maximize implantation, no touch closed ICSI chamber, Spindle Imaging Technology for maximum fertilization by ICSI among the many others. At DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center, for cases like recurrent implantation failure, recurrent pregnancy loss and elderly couples the Time Lapse Imaging system - embryoscope is used along with non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT), to optimize best blastocyst selection which helps optimize implantation rate and decrease miscarriage rate. With the use of Time Lapse Imaging system a success rate of 90 per cent can be achieved.

Time Lapse technology reduces observational time restrictions and stress to embryos during culture and assessment. With time lapse you can enjoy undisturbed culture and continuous image acquisition and improve your selection process through a more objective analysis. As a leading destination for fertility treatments, DPU IVF & Endoscopy Center offers hope to patients around the world through their vast clinical experience and ultra-modern technology.

The hospital has expertise in performing complex transplant operations for vital organs, including kidneys, liver, corneal and heart. They are about to start lung transplants from June onwards. To date, many successful transplants have been performed at DPU Hospital & Research Centre. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

