Left Menu

India exports 13.5 MT finished steel worth Rs 1 lakh cr in FY22: Kulaste

The engineering sector -- is closely linked to the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors -- is of strategic importance to Indias economy, and the steel sector is closely linked to this sector, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:38 IST
India exports 13.5 MT finished steel worth Rs 1 lakh cr in FY22: Kulaste
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India exported 13.5 million tonne (MT) of finished steel valuing Rs 1 lakh crore in the last financial year, Minister of Steel Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has said.

According to official data, India's finished steel exports were at 10.78 million tonne in 2020-21.

''India exported 13.5 MT finished steel amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore and imported steel of around Rs 46,000 crore during FY22,'' Kulaste said at Steel and Engineering Exports organised by Metalogic PMS on Tuesday.

The value of merchandise exports from India was at USD 420 billion, he said. In FY22, India's steel consumption was at an all-time high of around 106 MT, while the country produced a record 120 MT crude steel, Kulaste said.

The sector is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5 to 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. ''Notwithstanding the challenges arising out of COVID-19, the steel sector in terms of external trade, production and consumption registered a record performance. We have the potential to do better in the steel sector across all areas. The engineering sector -- is closely linked to the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors -- is of strategic importance to India's economy, and the steel sector is closely linked to this sector,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022