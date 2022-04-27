Poster and Trailer of English Psychological Thriller 'Different' launched recently

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The poster and trailer of a psychological thriller English film 'Different' was launched recently and it included artists from many countries including Iran, Russia, Nigeria. The event took place at grand function held in Mumbai where the chief guest was RRR's producer DVV Danayya, producer of Sooryavansham - GV Narasimha Rao, VP Padmalaya studio, Akbar Khan, Mukesh Rishi, Milind Gunaji, Payal Ghosh and others were present at the event. Producer NSVD Sankara Rao and Director (Dragann) Uday Bhaskar's film is really different according to its name. In many ways its concept, casting and presentation are different. It stars Hollywood actress Aziza (Russia) and Iranian actress Elham Farhadi, hero Saran will be seen.

NSVD Sankara Rao who has produced the English film Different under the banner of Wonder Brothers International Films Pvt. Ltd. said, "In Different we have made a different effort. Have worked to combine artists from different countries in a single film. While Russian heroine Aziza will be seen in it, Iran's actress Elham Farhadi is also a part of this movie. This has never happened before in our country, so I hope the audience will like this experiment. This is my first experience in the film industry but working with director Uday Bhaskar was memorable. We have launched the trailer, you will have to watch the film on the big screen to know the full story. It is a psychological thriller, with suspense. There is no compromise on the quality of the film and CG work is interesting." The film's Director (Dragann) Uday Bhaskar said, "Different is a psychological thriller, which has a very different story. This is the real story of a scientist. The graphics work in the film is good. The film has not been made only for India but for the whole world. It will be released in many countries around the world."

Actress Aziza said, "We are all very excited about this film. I would appreciate the director who has made this film with a lot of passion and effort. I hope the audience will also like this film." The film's hero Saran said that the entire experience of the film has been quite different for all of us. "My character is someone who hates himself. What can be more fortunate for me than to get the opportunity to work with artists from all over the world? This film is an experimental movie not only for India but also for the International market. The story of the film revolves around a doll."

Iranian Actress Elham Farhadi said, "We all have very different characters and by playing this role, we experienced many different things as human beings. There are many emotions in my character, which will shock the audience. This film is a story of human selfishness. This film shows all the weaknesses of human beings. I am very happy to be a part of this film." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

