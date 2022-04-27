Former India pacer Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie "Item Number One"

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): Former India pacer S Sreesanth, who last month announced his retirement from international cricket, is all set to feature in the Bollywood movie, 'Item Number One', which is being directed by Paalooran. Apart from acting, Sreesanth will also be singing a fast number in the movie for which recording has begun in a studio in Kochi. The music in the song has been given by Sajeev Mangalath.

"I am really honoured and thanks to Producer NIROUP GUPTA under the banner of NNG films and especially Director PAALOORAN, and the Music Director Sajeev Mangalathu. This is my first Hindi project in which I will be singing a song and dancing. I am really grateful that the directors as well as all the people in Kerala are really supporting me, especially after my retirement I am not from an artistic family, this is not my career but I will be giving 100 per cent in this profession. As a sports person, with all respect to other cricketers and sportspersons who have done acting, I believe I can do much better," said Sreesanth. Regarding his role in the movie, the former pacer said that he is really excited as he has never danced in any film before.

"I am playing a good character in the movie. People have seen me dancing on reality shows but this is a dance-oriented comedy movie. It's got suspense in the end and a great climax. I am really looking forward. I have never danced even in my Tamil movie. This is why I am really excited. This is an interesting and challenging role for me," said the former pacer. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

