Booming Bulls: A Stock Market Training Company is touching New Highs in its Number of Admissions

New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to the stock market, everyone is eager to know how money can be made through the market, but very few get the right path and mentorship for learning it.

Booming Bulls Academy, a stock market training company that helps its students become exceptional traders in the stock market and make consistent money has reached new highs with its well-established and most simplified way of teaching stock market trading. Launched in 2019, Booming Bulls provides the most simplified and to the point online and offline trading course for new traders who want to master the skill of trading with the right mentorship. Until now, Booming Bulls has mentored more than 8700+ students, from which 5000+ were mentored in the last calendar year; out of these students, a lot of its students are doing exceptionally well in this field. Anish Singh Thakur, who is the founder and CEO of Booming Bulls and also a trading mentor, believes that with consistent efforts and a learning attitude, anyone can crack the code of profitable trading. Access to the Booming Bulls Trading Program is not just limited to online classes; students can also opt to learn trading in offline mode to get the offline learning experience and get exposure to peer learners through Booming Bulls Hybrid Centers, which are currently located in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune. Last year alone, Booming Bulls has gained nearly 10 million views on its YouTube channel and after successfully mentoring 12500+ students, Booming Bulls is ready to set new records with more advanced and to the point knowledge of the stock market in the most simplified way.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)