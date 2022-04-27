Chetan Shivram on Yokohama Tyres gets podium position

INRC 2022- Round 1 – South India Rally New Delhi - April 27, 2022: The 45th South India Rally, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, was held at the MMRT circuit in Sriperumbudur, about 35 kms from Chennai, from April 22 to 24. This event was also the first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2022. On Yokohama Tyres, Chetan Shivram with co-driver Dilip Sharan secured podium position in the first round. Samrat Yadav in Gypsy class could not continue the winning streak from previous two rallies due to mechanical issues.

Harshwardhan Honmode, Director, Marketing at Yokohama India said, “Globally Yokohama is closely associated with motorsport and motor-led expeditions as they represent the adventure side of ‘Motoring Lifestyle’. High performance tyres at the rallies are perfect showcase of our engineering & quality prowess. Chetan’s win marks a really good start to the season.” Yokohama Advan A035 and A053 were used for the gravel terrains while Advan A051 was used for the tarmac section. The total distance of the South Indian Rally is about 300 kms which includes about 123 kms of competitive section. About Yokohama India Yokohama India Pvt Ltd.(YIN) is a 100% subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Company - Japan (YRC) which completed its 100th year establishment in 2017. YRC decided to foray into Indian market with YIN in 2007, India being one of the fastest growing automobile markets. YIN started manufacturing in India from November 2014 and crossed the milestone of 1 millionth pieces production within two years.

For further details please visit www.yokohama-india.com.

