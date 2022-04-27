Steel Minister to dedicate JSPL rebar mill to nation on Thursday

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will on Thursday dedicate JSPL's rebar mill located at its steel plant in Odisha to the nation.

The 1.4 MTPA rebar mill is one of the world's largest rebar making unit, JSPL said in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister will also visit its 2 MTPA coal gasification plant at the unit, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), the statement added.

''Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will dedicate one of the world's largest ultra-modern rebar mill of 1.4 MTPA (million tonne per annum) capacity to the Nation on Thursday,'' it said.

The rebar making facility is located at JSPL's 6 MTPA plant in Angul, Odisha.

The company is using coal gasification technology to produce steel at its plant in Angul.

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said, ''We are privileged that India's largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation. Keeping in line with our focus on sustainable steel production, and usage of swadeshi coal to produce steel, we commissioned India's first CGP based DRI plant at Angul''.

JSPL is aligned with the government's climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070, he added.

JSPL MD VR Sharma said: ''We are happy to announce we can now produce 50 mm TMT rebars, which is the first of its kind in the country. Our Research and Development team has successfully developed 50 mm rebars and has also obtained BIS approval for the same''.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors, with investments worth around Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

