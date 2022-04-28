Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Thursday rose by 0.1 per cent to Rs 258.50 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for May delivery increased by 25 paise or 0.1 per cent to Rs 258.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,465 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in futures market.

