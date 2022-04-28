Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 34 to Rs 2,850 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 34 or 1.18 percent to Rs 2,850 per quintal with an open interest of 1,16,470 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trends in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.