Left Menu

Rugby-Rugby Australia cuts losses to A$4.5m in 2021

The governing body was forced to cut more than A$30 million in costs in 2020 after the shutdown of sport caused by the COVID-19 pandemic robbed it of 40% of revenue and compounded an already parlous financial situation. Although the challenges of the global health crisis remained last year, revenue increased by 49% thanks largely to growth in broadcast, matchday and sponsorship streams, Rugby Australia said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:19 IST
Rugby-Rugby Australia cuts losses to A$4.5m in 2021
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia reported an operating loss of A$4.5 million ($3.22 million) for 2021 at its annual general meeting on Thursday, down from a A$27.1 million deficit in 2020 as it continues to recover from a severe financial crisis. The governing body was forced to cut more than A$30 million in costs in 2020 after the shutdown of sport caused by the COVID-19 pandemic robbed it of 40% of revenue and compounded an already parlous financial situation.

Although the challenges of the global health crisis remained last year, revenue increased by 49% thanks largely to growth in broadcast, matchday and sponsorship streams, Rugby Australia said. "Australian Rugby has again been through a challenging year. However, I'm pleased to report the business is continuing on a path forward that will see us reach new heights," Chairman Hamish McLennan said in a news release.

"We have seen tremendous growth across the business, from the community right through to our TV viewership figures, all contributing to our goal of inspiring all Australians to enjoy our great global game." After recovering from a point where the very viability of the organisation was in doubt, Rugby Australia has good reason to look forward with optimism.

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to tour in 2025 and Australia's bids to host the 2027 men's and 2029 women's World Cups have both earned preferred candidate status ahead of the World Rugby Council vote in May. ($1 = 1.3980 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022