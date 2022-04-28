Left Menu

Air Marshal inspects flying, ground training facilities at Air Force Station near Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:01 IST
Manavendra Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, Indian Air Force, Manavendra Singh recently visited the Air Force Station near here to inspect its infrastructure facilities.

On his arrival here on April 26 for a two-day visit, Singh was presented with a Guard of Honour by the air warriors of the Air Force Station and inspected the flying and ground training facilities at the station.

He addressed the air warriors at the station and appreciated them for maintaining high professional work ethics and dedication, an official release said.

