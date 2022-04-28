Department of Posts starts providing NPS services through online mode

Department of Posts on Thursday said it has started providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS) services through online mode. Any Citizen of India in the age group of 18-70 years can avail the online facility by visiting the official website of the Department of Posts under the menu head "National Pension System -Online Services", the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The Department of Posts has been providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS-All Citizen Model Scheme), a voluntary Pension Scheme of the Government of India managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) through its designated Post Offices since 2010 through physical process system. "Facilities like new registration, initial/ subsequent contribution and SIP options under NPS Online are available to the customers at minimum charges for all services. NPS service charge of the Department is amongst the lowest," the Ministry of Communications said.

"This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle-free experience at a minimum fee structure. NPS Online facility will go a long way in promoting National Pension Scheme (All Citizen Model) and will ensure a secured and dignified life of people in the country in their old age," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)