Pakistan's central bank reserves fall to $10.5 bln

Pakistan's central bank reserves have fallen to $10.5 billion, while the country's total liquid reserves, including those held by commercial banks, stood at $16.6 billion, the bank said on Thursday.

Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in central bank reserves, which have dropped more than $5 billion since March, mainly due to debt and other external payments.

The South Asian nation has sought an increase in the size and duration of a $6 billion IMF programme agreed in 2019.

