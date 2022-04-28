Pakistan's central bank reserves fall to $10.5 bln
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's central bank reserves have fallen to $10.5 billion, while the country's total liquid reserves, including those held by commercial banks, stood at $16.6 billion, the bank said on Thursday.
Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in central bank reserves, which have dropped more than $5 billion since March, mainly due to debt and other external payments.
The South Asian nation has sought an increase in the size and duration of a $6 billion IMF programme agreed in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asian
- Pakistan
Advertisement