Left Menu

Looking at options: MEA on delays in delivery of Vande Bharat train parts by Ukrainian manufacturer

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said there have been some delays in the delivery of certain components of Vande Bharat trains by the manufacturer in Ukraine.MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said options are being looked at to ensure the delivery takes place.Ukraine manufactures some components.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:17 IST
Looking at options: MEA on delays in delivery of Vande Bharat train parts by Ukrainian manufacturer
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said there have been some delays in the delivery of certain components of Vande Bharat trains by the manufacturer in Ukraine.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said options are being looked at to ensure the delivery takes place.

''Ukraine manufactures some components. There has been an impact on the delivery schedule. We are looking at options so that delivery takes place on time,'' he said at a media briefing.

He was asked whether the ongoing conflict in Ukraine delayed the supply.

''The Railway ministry has the details. But we are coordinating to ensure that we receive the components as soon as possible,'' Bagchi said.

India procures the wheels and some other components of the Vande Bharat trains from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022