Left Menu

AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

AstraZeneca's total revenue jumped 60% to $11.39 billion for the three months ended March 31 on a constant-currency basis. Core earnings of $1.89 per share were helped by strong sales of products such as Farxiga for diabetes and kidney and the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:16 IST
AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts
AstraZeneca logo Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca on Friday beat first-quarter sales and profit expectations and stood by its forecasts for 2022 as newer therapies for kidney disease and rare conditions offset an expected decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

It expects sales of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, Evusheld, to grow this year, but that will be more than outweighed by a decline in sales of its vaccine developed with Oxford University amid growing competition, concerns about its shelf life, and vaccine hesitancy. The vaccine recorded $1.15 billion in sales in the quarter, the majority of which came from initial contracts, while the antibody treatment brought in $469 million.

The two-dose shot was AstraZeneca's second best-selling product in 2021 with sales of $3.9 billion. AstraZeneca's total revenue jumped 60% to $11.39 billion for the three months ended March 31 on a constant-currency basis.

Core earnings of $1.89 per share were helped by strong sales of products such as Farxiga for diabetes and kidney and the vaccine. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.70 per share on revenue of $10.85 billion, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

However, sales of its top three oncology drugs - Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Lynparza - missed consensus expectations. Even though COVID-19 levels are beginning to wane, access to cancer diagnoses and treatment has still not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022