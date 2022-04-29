Left Menu

Miners drive FTSE 100 higher, Smurfit Kappa climbs to top as profit jumps

Pearson added 2.4% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit forecast after reporting underlying sales growth of 7% in the first quarter. Leading the miners, Anglo American gained 1.8%, providing the top boost to the FTSE 100 index.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:07 IST
Miners drive FTSE 100 higher, Smurfit Kappa climbs to top as profit jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, driven by gains in miners and strong quarterly earnings, edging up for the month amid concerns over soaring inflation and global economic growth. The blue-chip index had gained 0.3% by 07:17 GMT and was up nearly 0.2% for the month. In April, the Ukraine war, China's COVID lockdowns, and surging inflation have weighed on the outlook for the global economy, sparking volatility ahead of the Bank of England's May meeting next week.

Smurfit Kappa jumped 3.5% to the top of the index as the box maker's revenue and core profit both surged 33% year-on-year in the first quarter. Pearson added 2.4% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit forecast after reporting underlying sales growth of 7% in the first quarter.

Leading the miners, Anglo Americans gained 1.8%, providing the top boost to the FTSE 100 index. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022